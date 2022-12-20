Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roundup Dec. 20 (access required)

Roundup Dec. 20 (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 20, 2022

Boise River Canning renewed 3,353 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Business Park, 7413-7557 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. Café Rio leased 2,800 square feet at Star Town Center in Star. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated in ...

