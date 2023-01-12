Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hempitecture opens new manufacturing facility in Jerome

Hempitecture opens new manufacturing facility in Jerome  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland January 12, 2023

In December 2022, Hempitecture has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Jerome. The 33,000-square-foot building is the first U.S.-based energy efficient non-woven facility to produce sustainable bio-based nonwoven products for multiple industries using renewable energy.  The building is located off Interstate 84 at a main junction that connects the East and West in ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

