University of Idaho Extension raising awareness about mental health challenges in Idaho’s rural areas, farming communities (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland January 20, 2023 0

A team of University of Idaho (U of I) Extension educators is looking for agricultural communities that are willing to host public discussions about mental health and the increased risk of depression and suicide in rural America. The goal is to increase awareness and find solutions to the problem.   Talje Hoene, U of I Extension mental ...

