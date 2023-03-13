Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Study: Idaho sees highest home price increases in nation (access required)

Study: Idaho sees highest home price increases in nation (access required)

By: Chloe Baul March 13, 2023 0

A new study by Boulder Home Source names Idaho as the state where house prices have increased the most in the past five years. The research analyzed data from Zillow from the past five years–across all 50 states–to determine which state had seen the smallest rise in house prices.  “The past five years has seen the housing ...

About Chloe Baul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo