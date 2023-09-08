fbpx

Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance announces new president

Chloe Baul//September 8, 2023

Stacy Meyr, DC, has been named as the new President of the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, stepping into the role previously held by Dr. Charles Chodroff, who is set to retire in October.

Meyr brings over two decades of experience in managed care and healthcare administration to the Alliance. Most recently, she held the position of vice president of value-based strategy and operations at Athletico Physical Therapy in Chicago. In this capacity, she also served as vice president of Payer Relations for the provider’s clinics spanning 24 states and the District of Columbia.

“Stacy’s experience includes client implementation, population health management and program outcomes. She brings extensive experience to the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance in these areas and more, including new health plan products, market expansion and leading national initiatives,” said President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System Odette Bolano. “While we are thrilled to have Stacy join the Alliance, I want to thank Dr. Charles Chodroff for his significant contributions to the development and success of the Alliance.”

Meyr’s previous roles include serving as national director of provider engagement and population health for Lumeris, national director of population health and Medicaid innovations for Aetna, and population health-programs operations for Practice iQ, an Aetna company.

She also holds a doctor of chiropractic (DC) degree from Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, and a bachelor of science from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

