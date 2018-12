Rhonda McCarvel has joined the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau as sales manager. Her sales focus will be on the government, health care, public affairs, insurance and finance markets. She has 20 years of sales and merchandising experience and has worked for companies such as Procter & Gamble, Revlon and Acosta.

McCarvel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washburn University and serves on the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission.