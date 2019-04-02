Quantcast
Construction commences on LDS Temple in Pocatello

Construction commences on LDS Temple in Pocatello

By: Steve Sinovic April 2, 2019

Construction has begun in earnest for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Pocatello temple, the sixth LDS temple in Idaho. Workers have started excavating the foundation and rough grading the 12-acre site, the church said on its website. Helming the $62 million project, which will culminate in a three-story, 67,696-square foot temple, is Salt Lake ...

