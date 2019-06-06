Stoel Rives elects Melissa Jones as next firm managing partner

Melissa Jones has been elected as the next firm managing partner at Stoel Rives LLP. Jones is a litigation partner in the firm’s Sacramento office. Her term will begin Jan. 1, 2020. She will be the second woman to lead Stoel Rives in the last 15 years and will succeed Jim Torgerson who has served as the firm’s managing partner since Jan. 2016.

Jones is a trial lawyer who represents clients from a broad range of industries in civil litigation matters, including agribusiness, food and beverage and oil and gas. She established and leads the firm’s California Proposition 65 practice and has represented Fortune 500 clients in complex business litigation and governmental enforcement disputes.

Jones holds a law degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law (King Hall).