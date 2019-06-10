Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Katie Robb promoted to executive director of Andrus Center for Public Policy

Katie Robb promoted to executive director of Andrus Center for Public Policy

By: IBR Staff June 10, 2019 0

Katie Robb has been promoted to executive director of the Andrus Center for Public Policy, where she has been employed for the past two years, previously serving as the program director. Robb’s vision for the Andrus Center entails bringing a more student-centric approach by including annual scholars, creating more outreach and accessibility to their annual conferences and raising overall awareness of the center as a resource for environmental career readiness.

She is a graduate of Clemson University and has over a decade of experience working in the nonprofit world.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo