Katie Robb promoted to executive director of Andrus Center for Public Policy

Katie Robb has been promoted to executive director of the Andrus Center for Public Policy, where she has been employed for the past two years, previously serving as the program director. Robb’s vision for the Andrus Center entails bringing a more student-centric approach by including annual scholars, creating more outreach and accessibility to their annual conferences and raising overall awareness of the center as a resource for environmental career readiness.

She is a graduate of Clemson University and has over a decade of experience working in the nonprofit world.