The votes are in, and an elite group of legal professionals has risen above the rest in areas of leadership, professional achievements, mentorship and community service.

These men and women come from small private firms, large firms, private companies and even the bench, and they are the 2019 Idaho Business Review Leaders in Law. They represent both attorneys and support staff, in seven categories.

During the last few weeks, former award winners reviewed applications and letters of recommendation submitted by nominees. Nominations are open year round, and this year 44 professionals were endorsed for consideration.

In the end, 17 men and women, including one Lifetime Achievement Award winner, stood out in the rankings.

The 2019 Leaders in Law will be profiled in a special publication, which will be distributed with the Idaho Business Review on Nov. 15, following an awards ceremony at Eighth & Main on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

2019 Leaders in Law Honorees

Lifetime achievement

George Richard Bevan, Idaho Supreme Court Justice

Unsung hero

Briana Stockdale, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Up & coming lawyers

Cora Whitney, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Caitlin Elizabeth O’Brien, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Anthony Shallat, Fisher & Hudson

Brent R. Wilson, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Associates

Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP

Jillian H. Caires, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Sara M. Berry, Holland & Hart LLP

In-house counsel

Jill Twedt, Boise Cascade Company

Sole practitioners

Regan Charlton, Bevis, Thiry & Schindele, P.A.

Sandra L. Clapp, Sandra L. Clapp & Associates, P.A.

Partners

Tara Malek, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Christine Salmi, Perkins Coie LLP

Peter J. Smith IV, Smith + Malek, PLLC

Nicole Snyder, Holland & Hart LLP

Michael M. Stoddard, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP