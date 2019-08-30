The votes are in, and an elite group of legal professionals has risen above the rest in areas of leadership, professional achievements, mentorship and community service.
These men and women come from small private firms, large firms, private companies and even the bench, and they are the 2019 Idaho Business Review Leaders in Law. They represent both attorneys and support staff, in seven categories.
During the last few weeks, former award winners reviewed applications and letters of recommendation submitted by nominees. Nominations are open year round, and this year 44 professionals were endorsed for consideration.
In the end, 17 men and women, including one Lifetime Achievement Award winner, stood out in the rankings.
The 2019 Leaders in Law will be profiled in a special publication, which will be distributed with the Idaho Business Review on Nov. 15, following an awards ceremony at Eighth & Main on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available now!
2019 Leaders in Law Honorees
Lifetime achievement
George Richard Bevan, Idaho Supreme Court Justice
Unsung hero
Briana Stockdale, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Up & coming lawyers
Cora Whitney, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Caitlin Elizabeth O’Brien, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Anthony Shallat, Fisher & Hudson
Brent R. Wilson, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Associates
Christopher Cook, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Jillian H. Caires, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Sara M. Berry, Holland & Hart LLP
In-house counsel
Jill Twedt, Boise Cascade Company
Sole practitioners
Regan Charlton, Bevis, Thiry & Schindele, P.A.
Sandra L. Clapp, Sandra L. Clapp & Associates, P.A.
Partners
Tara Malek, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Christine Salmi, Perkins Coie LLP
Peter J. Smith IV, Smith + Malek, PLLC
Nicole Snyder, Holland & Hart LLP
Michael M. Stoddard, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP