Boise Airport sets passenger record (access required)

Boise Airport sets passenger record (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 3, 2020 0

At a time when Boise keeps setting new records for growth, the Boise Airport is no exception. The state's largest commercial airport set its own record for 2019 with over 4.1 million passengers traveling through BOI. This number of travelers is a 6% increase over 2018 for passenger travel, which continues to grow at a faster ...

