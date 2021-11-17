Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rhoades joins Zions Bank

By: IBR Staff November 17, 2021 0

Rhett Rhoades. Submitted photo

Zions Bank has hired Rhett Rhoades as a community banking relationship manager at its Nampa branch. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients. Rhoades brings more than 13 years of banking experience to the role and will work with clients in Nampa, Caldwell and Wilder. Active in the community, Rhoades coaches youth soccer for the Canyon Optimist Soccer Club and has volunteered at the Snake River Stampede for over 30 years. 

