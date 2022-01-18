Dr. Fairbanks comes to St. Joe’s

Robert Fairbanks, MD, is coming to the Lewis-Clark Valley through a new partnership St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (St. Joe’s) is participating in with Cancer Care Northwest (CCNW). Fairbanks is an experienced, full-time board-certified radiation oncologist. He has worked for CCNW for the past 20 years in the Spokane and Coeur d’ Alene areas and currently serves as the Radiation Oncology Research Director for CCNW. He is a graduate of Arizona State University specializing in Cell Biology. He attended medical school and completed transitional residency at Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans. Fairbanks then completed a radiation oncology residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. After completing his residency, Fairbanks served as an associate professor at Texas A&M Medical School. Senior Director of Physician Services at St. Joe’s Resa Konkright said Fairbanks has been instrumental in bringing cutting-edge technology and procedures to the Northwest and St. Joe’s is excited to now have a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.