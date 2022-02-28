A note from the editor Feb. 28

Oh hey, it’s the last day of February — an opportunity to look ahead toward a new week, a new month, a new season, but before I do that, I’d like to share some highlights of our coverage last week, which was chilly weather wise, but hot news wise.

Freelance writers Ken Levy and Brooke Strickland connected us with new and innovative businesses utilizing virtual space, from offering professional advice for do-it-yourselfers to proprietary technology for recruiting matchmaking.

Reporter Catie Clark provided timely coverage of a now failed lawsuit against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers and a new agreement between DoorDash and Albertsons.

I popped in with an article about TDS fiber expanding its Idaho presence, with new internet, other services and infrastructure coming to Magic Valley, and coverage of Sen. Mike Crapo sharing insight into happenings in D.C. with the business community.

Our commentaries have been focused on economic influences, from neighboring state taxes to the benefit of global exporting; and one offers advice in the face of (likely) impending headwinds.

To round out our news, and on a positive note, we at Idaho Business Review have announced our 2022 CEO of Influence honorees! Twenty individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership this past year, and we are excited to share their stories in an upcoming publication and during a May 5th event.

Seeing any of this news for the first time? Don’t worry, it’s all currently featured prominently on our website.

With that, thank you for reading, and here’s wishing you a happy Monday!

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]