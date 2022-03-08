Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bringhurst joins D.L. Evans Bank

Bringhurst joins D.L. Evans Bank

By: IBR Staff March 8, 2022 0

Tyler Bringhurst has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center. Bringhurst earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and finance while attending Brigham Young University — Idaho and has several years of previous banking experience. As a mortgage loan officer at D.L. Evans Bank, Bringhurst will be responsible for helping customers with their mortgage loan requests and guiding them through the process of achieving their dream of home ownership. He loves to give back and serve the community in various capacities including being involved with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, South-Central Community Action Partnership and local soup kitchens. 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo