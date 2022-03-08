Bringhurst joins D.L. Evans Bank

Tyler Bringhurst has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a mortgage loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center. Bringhurst earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and finance while attending Brigham Young University — Idaho and has several years of previous banking experience. As a mortgage loan officer at D.L. Evans Bank, Bringhurst will be responsible for helping customers with their mortgage loan requests and guiding them through the process of achieving their dream of home ownership. He loves to give back and serve the community in various capacities including being involved with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, South-Central Community Action Partnership and local soup kitchens.