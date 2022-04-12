Brandow joins Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical has welcomed Jason Brandow to its leadership team as regional manager. In his position, Brandow will oversee 13 Shopko Optical centers in Washington, Utah, Idaho and Montana. Brandow brings more than 20 years of retail industry experience to Shopko Optical. He most recently served as district manager for Ace Hardware Corporation where he assessed retailer business needs and developed strategies to optimize retail operations. Prior to Ace Hardware, Brandow served in numerous management roles at Shopko Stores including district manager, store manager, and assistant manager. Brandow began his retail management career at Target as an executive team lead. He graduated from the University of Montana and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, praised Brandow’s retail experience, saying it will bring strong leadership and support to teams in the western United States.