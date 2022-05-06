Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Fisher’s Technology acquires Terrell’s Office Solutions in Montana (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 6, 2022 0

Boise-based Fisher’s Technology announced on May 2 that it acquired Terrell's Office Solutions in Bozeman and Billings (Montana). Fisher’s is an 86-year-old company hailing originally from Boise and has four locations in Idaho, six locations in Montana and one location in Spokane, Washington. Fisher’s manages IT environments, sells and services copiers and printers, electronic documents ...

