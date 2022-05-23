Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Fannie Mae predicts decade-long housing crisis (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 23, 2022 0

Fannie Mae has issued a new analysis of the residential single-family home market, where it stated that: “the demand for entry-level single-family homes should remain high for the rest of the decade.” The government-owned mortgage firm found that between 2018 and 2020, the shortage in homes increased nationally from 2.5 units to 3.8 units. The declining ...

