Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Camp River Run seeks business collaborators to host summer camp in Fairfield (access required)

Camp River Run seeks business collaborators to host summer camp in Fairfield (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland June 28, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines Founded in 2008, Camp River Run offers a summer camp and day camps throughout the year for young people ages 7-17 who are coping with life threatening illness or disabling/ongoing medical conditions. This year, the organization is seeking volunteers for its summer camp, which runs July 21-24 at Hidden Paradise located just ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo