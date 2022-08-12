Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Sestero joins Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau board (access required)

Sestero joins Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau board (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 12, 2022 0

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau (Boise CVB) has appointed Sophie Sestero, director of marketing and communications for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, to its 2022 board of directors, which focuses on providing oversight and strategy for the organization. Board members, who are community-minded and knowledgeable about the tourism industry, typically serve a three-year term ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo