Home / People / Sader joins COMPASS (access required)

Sader joins COMPASS (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 19, 2022 0

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Sherone Sader has joined the organization as a resource development assistant. Sader will provide support in developing and managing the region’s budget of federally funded transportation projects, focusing on data collection, entry and analysis and will also assist in researching and securing funding for ...

