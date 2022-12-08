Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Grant money to help agriculture expand through southwestern Idaho  (access required)

Grant money to help agriculture expand through southwestern Idaho

By: Brooke Strickland December 8, 2022 0

A $300,000 grant, spread across three years, was recently awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production to fund Idaho’s Pleasant Valley Farm project, which sits under the Global Gardens umbrella at Jannus Inc. The 15-acre Pleasant Valley Farm site has been farmed in the past but has sat unattended ...

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

