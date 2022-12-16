Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / How the Fed’s rate hikes could affect your finances (access required)

How the Fed’s rate hikes could affect your finances (access required)

By: The Associated Press December 16, 2022 0

The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed's latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo