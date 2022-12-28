Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff December 28, 2022 0

Randy Johnson has joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the government relations director for Idaho and Nevada. In this role, Johnson, will lead ACS CAN’s efforts in both states to advance legislation and public policies to reduce cancer. Johnson previously worked with ACS CAN as the grassroots manager for Idaho ...

