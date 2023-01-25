Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 25, 2023 0

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published last week in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced ...

