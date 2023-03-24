Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Commercial RE group looks to create Idaho chapter (access required)

Commercial RE group looks to create Idaho chapter (access required)

By: Ken Levy March 24, 2023 0

BOISE -- Idaho commercial real estate professionals are working with national representatives of NAIOP, Inc., to generate interest in establishing an Idaho chapter of the commercial real estate development association. CRE professionals will hear about the organization and its benefits during a free breakfast at Boise Center East on Tuesday, April 4. The 501(c)6 association, which ...

Tagged with:

About Ken Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo