Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks (access required)

EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 31, 2023 0

The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo