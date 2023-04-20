ITD to share design plans, upcoming open house

NAMPA, ID — At an upcoming open house at Hampton Inn on Franklin Road in Nampa April 26, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will share design plans for the final phase of the State Highway extension project.

The expansion project is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. This final phase includes four new interchanges along SH-16. It also includes an expansion of the I-84/SH-16 interchange.

Visitors can either attend the in-person open house from 4-7 p.m. or learn more online from April 26-May 10 on the ITD website.