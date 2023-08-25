fbpx

Meet the Boise Metro Chamber’s Leadership Boise class for 2023-25

Jason Thomas//August 25, 2023

BOISE – Leadership Boise, a Boise Metro Chamber program sponsored by Capital City Development Corp., has revealed the class of 2023-25. Since its inception in 1975, LB has mentored and inspired more than 1,750 Treasure Valley business and civic leaders in one of the longest-running Chamber-sponsored leadership programs in the nation, according to a news release.

Through monthly daylong sessions, participants develop and enhance their knowledge and understanding of their community, including its complexities and potential, the release stated. The program strives to foster new perspectives for creative leadership with the goal of providing participants with the foundation needed to expand their leadership roles and impact in the community.

Each year, the Leadership Boise Interview & Selection Committee, comprised of LB alumni, faces the difficult task of choosing class members from a highly-qualified field of applicants.

“The Class of 2023-2025 is a diverse, positive, and inquisitive array of sophisticated professionals from varying industries. The Opening Retreat, held Aug. 18 & 19th at the YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir, revealed a cohesive, creative group of individuals whose immediate comradery reflects the kind of inclusive, community-first thinking that makes Boise so special,” said Karyn Stuart, the chamber’s senior manager of leadership development, in the release.

The theme of this year’s class is “Restoring Trust and Respect through Civil Discourse,” as designed by LB vice presidents Amy Lindgren (Cushing Terrell) and Michael Rotchford (Healthwise). The theme will be woven in with leadership skill development and civic or business-oriented content at monthly Sessions, as planned by the 2022-24 LB Class.

This year’s class includes the following 50 participants:

  • Jillian Alexander, Conduit Consulting
  • Mark Anderson, BRS Architects
  • Matt Arriaga, Arriaga Mediation
  • Taylor Barton, Visit Boise
  • Charlie Baser, Givens Pursley LLP
  • Darryl Beemer, HP
  • Patrick Boel, Roundhouse
  • Andrew Boespflug, TOK Commercial
  • Lauren Brassey, Healthwise
  • Gabriel Brenner, City of Boise
  • Ben Burnham, BSU
  • Elizabeth Caval-Williams, Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital
  • Colette Chester, Hillcrest Bank
  • Stephanie Chimonas, CSHQA
  • Cameela Cruz, HP
  • Antonia Cusamano, Price Waterhouse
  • Craig Dammeier, Holland & Hart
  • Meghann Donley, Jacobs Engineering Group
  • Bradley Dunbar, Cushing Terrell
  • Adrienne Esposito, WaFd Bank
  • Amy Evans, Boise Cascade
  • Kyle Galloway, Boise Cascade
  • Nicholas Gourley, Stoel Rives
  • VJ Greenfield, Charlie’s Produce
  • Jennell Hall, Northwest Lineman College
  • Brandon Helgeson, Hawley Troxell
  • Malcolm Hong, Zions Bank
  • Stephanie Husler, Your Health Idaho
  • Tanner Job, ESI
  • JD Kessler, HUB International
  • Chuck Kracht, Idaho Housing & Finance Assn
  • Nichol Lapierre, Your Health Idaho
  • Chelan Lippincott, University of Idaho
  • Abby Losinski, St Luke’s
  • Max McKenna, HC Co.
  • John McNeese, HP
  • Sara Miller, St. Alphonsus Health System
  • Frances Nagashima, St. Luke’s Health Plans
  • Ashlee Neddo, ICCU
  • Jordyn Neerdaels, CCDC
  • Becca Proctor, Boise Metro Chamber
  • Michelle Railsback, St. Luke’s
  • Tyler Richelieu, ZGA Architects & Planners Certified
  • Antonina Robles, HP
  • Carole Schroeder, Global Ties Idaho
  • Alex Suffa, Idaho First Bank
  • Joe Tanner, Mountain America CU
  • Scott Thompson, Zions Bank
  • Breanna Young, WCA
  • Romeo Zavala, Horizon

