Meet the Boise Metro Chamber’s Leadership Boise class for 2023-25

BOISE – Leadership Boise, a Boise Metro Chamber program sponsored by Capital City Development Corp., has revealed the class of 2023-25. Since its inception in 1975, LB has mentored and inspired more than 1,750 Treasure Valley business and civic leaders in one of the longest-running Chamber-sponsored leadership programs in the nation, according to a news release.

Through monthly daylong sessions, participants develop and enhance their knowledge and understanding of their community, including its complexities and potential, the release stated. The program strives to foster new perspectives for creative leadership with the goal of providing participants with the foundation needed to expand their leadership roles and impact in the community.

Each year, the Leadership Boise Interview & Selection Committee, comprised of LB alumni, faces the difficult task of choosing class members from a highly-qualified field of applicants.

“The Class of 2023-2025 is a diverse, positive, and inquisitive array of sophisticated professionals from varying industries. The Opening Retreat, held Aug. 18 & 19th at the YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir, revealed a cohesive, creative group of individuals whose immediate comradery reflects the kind of inclusive, community-first thinking that makes Boise so special,” said Karyn Stuart, the chamber’s senior manager of leadership development, in the release.

The theme of this year’s class is “Restoring Trust and Respect through Civil Discourse,” as designed by LB vice presidents Amy Lindgren (Cushing Terrell) and Michael Rotchford (Healthwise). The theme will be woven in with leadership skill development and civic or business-oriented content at monthly Sessions, as planned by the 2022-24 LB Class.

This year’s class includes the following 50 participants: