Work begins on multifamily affordable housing development in Boise

Jason Thomas//August 28, 2023

Wilson Station Apartments

Boise and The Pacific Cos. have broken ground for the Wilson Station Apartments at the intersection of State and Arthur streets.

A recent ceremony signified the initiation of a project set to create 102 new homes, a majority of which will target families earning 60% of the area median income or less, a news release stated.

The Wilson Station Apartments symbolize the city’s commitment to providing homes for every Boisean at every budget, the release stated.

“This will now be a home for so many people. When we took the step to buy the land, we really did have a vision to get as many people in homes as close to schools as possible, close to the bus stop and close to jobs as possible,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release. “But this is more than just homes, it is about community.”

This conviction has steered the city toward innovative measures, such as the Housing Land Trust, a program dedicated to fostering and conserving affordable housing on city-owned land, the release stated. Through a collaboration with affordable housing partners, the City of Boise facilitated the construction of Wilson Station Apartments through a .94-acre property purchase as part of the Housing Land Trust program.

The Wilson Station Apartments encompass a holistic approach to community development, featuring a communal garden, safe pathways for school-bound children attending Taft Elementary, and newly constructed sidewalks.

“Most importantly, there will be an opportunity for individuals, for families, for kids, to feel what it is to live in Boise and that is to have connected community and a sense of place, knowing who you live near – a sense of security that comes with homes,” said McLean in the release.

The sentiment of providing homes for Boiseans was echoed by City Council President, Jimmy Hallyburton who spoke of the vision city council had for the people living in the building.

“That vision might be a Boise librarian …who might wake up in the morning and be able to drop walk through to the school across the street, hop on to a bus and go down to the library and do a vitally important job for our community.”

The apartments have an estimated completion date in early 2025. This, coupled with initiatives like The Franklin, propels Boise toward its goal of delivering 1,250 affordable homes by 2026.

