Hunting ranch in central Idaho hits the market for $10.8 million

Scotlyn Ranch is located west of the Clearwater River in Kamiah, Idaho.

A 2,800-acre hunting ranch in central Idaho has been put up for sale for $10.8 million.

Scotlyn Ranch is located west of the Clearwater River in Kamiah, according to the listing from Fay Ranches Inc.

The ranch offers hunting opportunities with a wide range of game, including elk, mule deer, whitetail deer, bear and mountain lion, according to the listing. The property has 256 acres of farm ground, which attracts big game and upland birds alike.

This offering includes a lodge overlooking Red Rock Creek Drainage, according to the listing, featuring six-bedroom spacious lodge with all the modern amenities while taking in breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests.

The home totals 7,500 square feet overlooking Cottonwood Canyon and features four large outdoor decks, covered and screened, along with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media/theater room, a large kitchen and dining area, and an oversized three-car garage.

For the marksman, the ranch has a regulation skeet field, a 5-stand sporting clayfield, a .22 caliber range with interactive targets, and long-range shooting from 100 yards to a mile out.