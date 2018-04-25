Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho credit unions grow through mergers, membership rule changes (access required)

Idaho credit unions grow through mergers, membership rule changes (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 25, 2018 0

What makes a financial institution successful? It depends. “There is not a single factor that can explain growth,” said Lynn Heider, vice president of public relations for the NWCUA, which represents Idaho credit unions after its merger with the Idaho Credit Union League. “It could be particular loan promotions, employment groups that join a credit union, a ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo