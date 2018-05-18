Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Ketchum reduces most of its paid parking rates (access required)

Ketchum reduces most of its paid parking rates (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 18, 2018 0

After fielding complaints when it started charging for parking in November, the city of Ketchum mostly scaled back its parking rates in early May and restored some free parking in its two downtown parking lots. The city had asked drivers to pay $1.50 per hour to park at the city-owned parking lots at Second Street/Washington Avenue ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo