Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Fruitland’s Woodgrain Millwork acquires two plastic coated lumber companies (access required)

Fruitland’s Woodgrain Millwork acquires two plastic coated lumber companies (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 8, 2018 0

Fruitland-based Woodgrain Millwork is expanding into plastic coated lumber production with the acquisition of two companies in Oregon and California that specialize in that product. Woodgrain acquired EcoForm in North Palm Springs, California, and Woodguard of Cottage Grove, Oregon. “It’s a product mix we have not dabbled in,” said Tanner Dame, marketing director of the family-owned business. ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo