Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Saint Alphonsus facility expands to new space (access required)

Saint Alphonsus facility expands to new space (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic December 27, 2018 0

The Center for Global Health & Healing at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has moved to a larger space to handle an expanding and diverse patient base. Hospital staffers, community members and Mayor Dave Bieter were on hand Dec. 13 for the official opening of the facility, which relocated from a smaller building off of Federal ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo