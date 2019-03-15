Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Round Up 3.15.19 (access required)

Round Up 3.15.19 (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic March 15, 2019 0

The Dance Store leased 695 square feet of office space at 589-595 E. State St., Suite 595A, in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Lindaro Of Idaho LLC purchased 25,400 square feet of office space at 390 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Jamie Anderson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated the ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo