Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / IBR announces top 9 CEOs of 2019

IBR announces top 9 CEOs of 2019

By: Rebecca Palmer March 20, 2019 0

IBR’s 2018 CEO of Influence gala. File photo.

Idaho is an incredible place to do business, and the economy is keeping place with a quickly growing population. Each year, Idaho Business Review recognizes some of top leaders in business, government and the nonprofit sector who are leading the charge toward growth and prosperity.

The CEO of Influence program is in its ninth year. In 2019, the IBR will recognize 9 CEOs of Influence. Applications were reviewed by past honorees, who considered each candidate’s track record of leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

“The Idaho Business Review is proud to produce a program that honors CEOs across the state of Idaho for their talent,” said Cindy Suffa, IBR publisher. “This year’s honorees join an impressive group of leaders from past years, representing a variety of business sectors.”

A networking reception, dinner and awards event featuring videos of the honorees will be held in their honor from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on May 9 at the Boise Centre. The leaders will be featured in a magazine published with the Idaho Business Review on May 10. Reserve tickets now on the IBR website.

2019 CEO of Influence honorees

Nora J. Carpenter, United Way of Treasure Valley

Paris Cole, Truckstop.com

David L. Duro, Treasure Valley YMCA

Charlene Maher, Blue Cross of Idaho

Troy McClain, Tovuti

Nick Schlekeway, Amherst Madison

Tricia Swartling, Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Brent Taylor, Wyakin Foundation

Bruce S. Wong, Ada County Highway District

Idaho Business Review has updated its list of honorees and will be honoring nine top CEOs in 2019, the ninth year of the award program.

 

About Rebecca Palmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo