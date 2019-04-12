Albertsons pulls Plated meal kits from stores

When Albertsons opened its upscale, foodie-focused Broadway Avenue store in Boise last July, shoppers strolling the aisle between the produce section and the burger and pizza counter passed by a long refrigerator case packed with Plated food kits.

That same week, six other Boise stores began selling the kits. Plated provided meat, vegetables, sauces and other ingredients for a dinner for two.

Choices included crunchy chicken Milanese with honey mustard and arugula, roasted chicken au jus with orzo and peas and steak frites with creamy shallot sauce and sautéed spinach. The boxes, which provided servings for two adults, sold for $18.98 each.

Albertsons executives touted Plated’s convenience: Shoppers could pick up a meal kit as a last-minute thought right before dinner and wouldn’t have to subscribe for three to five meals a week as they would when ordering online. And Plated meals could be bought without incurring shipping charges, which added $7.84 to the cost of a two-night plan with two servings each.

But the sizzle has fizzled. At least for now.

The kits weren’t part of the product mix at the Albertsons Market Street store when it opened early last month in Meridian. Plated boxes have disappeared from the Broadway Albertsons and other stores in Boise — and across the nation.

Plated and Albertsons appear to be going back to the drawing board.

“Plated has enjoyed the ability to test and learn on a large scale because of Albertsons Companies’ expansive footprint that covers a wide range of markets and store brands,” Albertsons spokeswoman Chris Wilcox wrote in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “As a result of our testing, we’ll continue to offer Plated in select stores while we temporarily reduce the overall scope of Plated’s retail distribution as we evolve its in-store presence.”

Albertsons struck a celebratory tone when it announced its purchase of New York-based Plated in September 2017. Subscription meal services had popped up around the country, and Albertsons was reported to be the first major grocery company to buy one.

“The punchline for us is that we’re offering another service to our customers that we know they want,” then-CEO Bob Miller told the Statesman at the time.

Albertsons began by stocking Plated kits in 20 Safeway stores in the San Francisco area and 20 Jewel-Osco stores in Chicago. It aimed to expand to as many as 650 stores across various Albertsons Cos. store banners by the end of 2018.

The recent pullback follows the departure of Plated co-founder and former CEO Josh Hix, who stepped down without explanation in January. His cofounder, Nick Taranto, left in October. They cofounded Plated in 2012 and sought investment on TV’s Shark Tank two years later.A Statesman search of Plated’s store locator found only 19 stores in California’s Bay Area and two Market Street stores in Texas still carrying the kits. They are still available online, however, for delivery to homes in the lower 48 states from five distribution centers across the country.Plated spokeswoman Liz Marsh said the company plans to eventually expand the availability of Plated kits within Albertsons Cos. stores again.