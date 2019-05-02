Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Alturas Capital makes E. Idaho, Utah acquisitions (access required)

Alturas Capital makes E. Idaho, Utah acquisitions (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 2, 2019 0

Eagle-based Alturas Capital is growing its presence in Idaho and Utah. The commercial real estate investment company recently acquired a 78,000-square-foot office complex in Chubbuck that is fully occupied by an Allstate Insurance Company contact center. In an April 22 news release, Alturas described its new Chubbuck property as a LEED Certified Silver building. Constructed in 2011, ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo