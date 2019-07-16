Nine join TitleOne

Maci Andreasen, Amy Davis, Hailey Dugan, David Leon, Vinny Perretta, Dustin Richards, Tracy Sullivan, Tammy Swanson and Angela Weaver have joined TitleOne.

Andreasen has joined as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. She has seven years of customer service experience and attended Boise State University.

Davis has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has four years of lending industry knowledge and 10 years of customer service experience.

Dugan has joined as a marketing communications coordinator in the company’s Boise office. She has experience in event coordination and social media marketing and holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Idaho State University and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Boise State University.

Leon has joined as a delivery specialist in the company’s Twin Falls office. He has four years of customer service experience and is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Perretta has joined as the builder sales executive in the company’s Boise office. He has nine years of previous sales experience with Stryker Orthopaedics and is a graduate of Boise State University.

Richards has joined as a commercial title assistant in the company’s Boise office. He has 21 years of customer service experience and five years of title industry experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho and a master’s degree from Northwest Nazarene University.

Sullivan has joined as a title officer in the company’s Coeur d’Alene office. She has 15 years of title experience. Sullivan studied at Great Falls College Montana State University.

Swanson has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 24 years of experience in the legal field including working as a paralegal and an attorney’s assistant. She also has 11 years of legal experience in real estate, business and landlord-tenant matters.

Weaver has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 21 years of escrow experience, focusing on residential, refinance and relocation transactions.