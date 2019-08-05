Benjamin Barton named chair of department of psychology and communication studies at University of Idaho

Quantcast
August 5, 2019

Benjamin Barton, associate professor of psychology at the University of Idaho, has been named chair of the department of psychology and communication studies. Barton joined University of Idaho in 2008. His research focuses on the application of developmental and human factor principles to the study on unintentional injury. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from the University of Memphis and a doctorate degree in developmental psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

