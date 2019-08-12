Valerie Reardon named executive vice president, chief operating and continuity officer at Blue Cross of Idaho

Valerie Reardon has been named executive vice president, chief operating and continuity officer at Blue Cross of Idaho. She has been serving as the interim chief operating officer since March 2019, in addition to her role as senior vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer for Blue Cross of Idaho. Prior to joining Blue Cross of Idaho, she served as senior vice president for compliance at Emblem Health. She has also held positions at Deloitte and Goldman Sachs. Reardon holds a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, a master’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in accounting from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.