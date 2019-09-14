Quantcast
Boise Philharmonic kicks off 60th season (access required)

By: Rebecca Palmer September 14, 2019 0

The Boise Philharmonic kicked off its 60th anniversary season Thursday night with a salon at the Boise Train Depot. Dozens of people filled the historic station to help the symphony celebrate, and they were treated to a toast of sparkling wine and solo performances by resident musicians. “It feels amazing,” said Executive Director Hollis Welsh of leading ...

