Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho homebuilder looks to launch into other markets with backing (access required)

Idaho homebuilder looks to launch into other markets with backing (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic September 19, 2019 0

CALDWELL – An Idaho company that constructs affordable and sustainable homes from old shipping containers is looking to build a higher profile, thanks to a $5.5 million financing round. According to a Sept. 17 press release, Caldwell-based indieDwell has secured funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Northern Trust, The Colorado Health Foundation and Gary Community Investments. ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo