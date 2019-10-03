Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Newly opened guest house a respite in the cancer battle (access required)

Newly opened guest house a respite in the cancer battle (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic October 3, 2019 0

FRUITLAND – Cancer treatment is a traumatic experience under the best circumstances – add in a long commute, and it can become overwhelming. In September, St. Luke’s opened the Fruitland Respite House to help ease this burden. The facility lodges patients from eastern Idaho and western Idaho who often are traveling long distances for cancer treatments. According to a ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo