Roosters Men’s Grooming Center opens at The Village at Meridian

Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, a men’s barbershop and grooming space, is now open at The Village at Meridian.

Roosters offers haircuts, facial shaves and hair color services in a “modern, upscale and laidback environment,” according to a news release.

The barbershop joins nearly 90 Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers across the United States and Canada.

As grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from noon to 5:00 p.m. On a first- come, first-served basis, customers will receive 50% off haircuts, beard trims and shaves and the first 50 attendees will get VIP Roosters gift bag. There will also be refreshments, music and games.

In 1999, master barber Joe Grondin opened the first Roosters in Lapeer, Michigan. The goal was to re-establish the traditional men’s grooming center and create an atmosphere that evoked the feeling of a classic American barbershop, the company stated in a news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening our doors in Meridian and celebrating in style with our new neighbors,” Reed Edwards, Roosters’ marketing director said. “Over the years, we’ve worked hard to perfect the Roosters experience, taking the best elements of the classic barbershop and bringing them into the modern day with the latest and greatest styles and techniques.”

Edwards said the company has hired “some of the best barbers and stylists in the Meridian and Boise area who are incredibly talented and love delivering on the Roosters experience that our customers nationwide have come to love so much.”

The Village at Meridian has seen some new additions recently, including Columbia Sportswear and fine jeweler Jensen Jewelers.