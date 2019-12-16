Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Mountain West Bank moves downtown Boise branch (access required)

Mountain West Bank moves downtown Boise branch (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 16, 2019 0

Mountain West Bank is moving its downtown Boise branch. Previously located in the Hoff Building at 8th and Bannock, where the Coeur d’Alene-based bank had both the 11th floor and the main floor, it is now moving into the previous First Security Bank space at 9th and Idaho, said Dan Price, community bank president. The bank ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo