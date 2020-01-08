Carrie Applegate, Kelli Fry and Cameron Klenski join Hummel Architects

Carrie Applegate has joined Hummel Architects as marketing director. She has marketing experience in the fields of engineering, theatre arts and advertising. She holds a degree in marketing from Boise State University.

Kelli Fry has joined as an interior designer. She has been working in this capacity in the Boise area since receiving her degree in interior design from the University of Idaho.

Cameron Klenski has joined as an interior designer. He has been working in Oregon in engineering and design since he received his degree in interior design from Oregon State University.