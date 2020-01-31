Nate Jorgensen named CEO of Boise Cascade Company

Nate Jorgensen has been named the new CEO of Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade), effective Mar. 6. He replaces Tom Corrick, who will be retiring from his roles as CEO and director after 37 years with Boise Cascade. Jorgensen will also replace Corrick’s seat on the board of directors.

Jorgensen has 33 years of experience in the forest products industry, joining the Boise Cascade engineered wood products (EWP) marketing team in 2015. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2017 to lead the EWP sales and marketing organization, and was named chief operating officer in January 2019, responsible for overseeing the wood products and building materials distribution divisions. He also recently joined the board of directors for the American Wood Council.