Jorie Duncan, Nicholas Jensen and McKenna Thompson promoted at Ripley Doorn & Company

Jorie Duncan, Nicholas Jensen and McKenna Thompson have been promoted to principals of the firm at Ripley Doorn & Company.

Duncan began her career working for Ripley Doorn & Company’s Nampa office in 2010. She has been a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the AICPA and ISCPA since 2011. She specializes in business and individual income tax preparation, planning and financial statement preparation. Duncan holds a bachelor’s degree in administration and accountancy from Boise State University. She serves on the committee for the Snake River Stampede Cure Foundation, Inc., the Boise State Accounting Advisory Council and the Gem State Tax Symposium committee.

Jensen joined the firm’s Boise office in 2005 and has 15 years of experience in public accounting. His specialties include financial statement preparation and income tax planning and preparation for individuals, closely held businesses and estates and trusts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting and finance from Idaho State University.

Thompson joined the firm’s Boise office in 2007 and has over 13 years of experience. She specializes in individual and small business income tax preparation and planning and financial statement preparation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business accounting from the University of Idaho.